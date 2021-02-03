MLGW delivers “state of the company” address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water delivered its state of the company on Wednesday.

Officials are happy about how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic and hopeful technology advancements and customer service improvements will allow for an even better experience moving forward.

As the company that literally keeps the lights on for hundreds of thousands of families, MLGW had no choice but to push through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t without a cost.

“We saw about 10 percent of our work force test positive and sadly we did see two of our employees pass away from COVID,” JT Young, the president of MLGW, said.

The company also changed the way it did business working remote and solving problems from a distance whenever possible. Calls were down almost 17 percent, but webmail requests were up a staggering 154 percent, however, officials say the success rate for helping customers remained steady at 98 percent.

“A lot of the things that customers came into our lobby to do, we were able to do via technology,” Young said.

MLGW is hopeful lessons learned in 2020 could pay off down the road average outage times and total outages were down, in part because staff was using new methods to find solutions.

“As we can deploy that kind of technology across our area, we’re going to see an even greater reduction in outages across our system,” Young said.

The company says it saw an increase in business.

“Customer growth despite all of the challenges was evident across all three divisions,” Young said.

And although they did not address specific complaints directly, officials say they use any issue as an opportunity for growth.

MLGW says their goals for 2021 include improving their safety culture and continuing to decrease the average time of a power outage.