MLGW customers wait hours to make payments to avoid disconnections

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Customers who arrived at the MLGW office in Millington to pay their bills Monday afternoon were caught off guard by the long lines.

By Monday evening, it stretched around the block and customers told WREG they had been waiting for more than two hours.

“I’ve never known Millington location to be to this extent because this is one of the locations where you can come on in and go right on out. I’ve never seen nothing like this,” said customer Sam Anders.

MLGW began disconnecting power for those behind on their bills Monday after a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Many found out the hard way.



“It slipped, I didn’t think about it until it got cut off,” said customer Cheyenne Graves.

MLGW says its customers will need to pay their balances down to $199 to be reconnected, or $399 for Good Pay customers. But Graves said she couldn’t get through to anyone when she tried calling to pay her bill.

“I tried to call. It wouldn’t even let you go on hold. It was just a constant busy tone. I tried for the whole wait just about,” she said.

Other customers could not even understand why their power had been disconnected.

“I paid my utility bill. I paid what they told me to pay on Friday and come home today, and it’s cut off,” said customer Jimmy Pearson. “I’ve done what I’m supposed to do. What can’t they do what they’re supposed to do?” he added.

MLGW extended their hours until 8 p.m. Monday to service the extra customers stopping by. It is offering 12-month payment plans for those who can’t afford to pay, but you have to call and speak to a credit counselor.