MLGW crews heading to Chattanooga to help recovery effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews will be headed to Chattanooga on Thursday to help in the recovery effort after weekend storms .

The convoy of eight trucks and nine employees will leave early Thursday morning and will help to restore power lines that were damaged in Sunday’s tornado.

That storm – with 145 mile per hour winds – killed 10 people in the Chattanooga area, including seven across the state line in Georgia. Approximately 150 homes and buildings were destroyed.

The tornado cut a path 1,500 yards wide and nine miles long.

A four-year-old child died from injuries caused by the tornado. The death, confirmed by the Chattanooga Fire Department, now brings the number of fatalities to four.

The fire department did not release any further information about the child.

Gov. Bill Lee visited Chattanooga Tuesday to survey the damage, which along with fatalities, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of buildings.