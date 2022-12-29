MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The boil water advisory in Memphis has been lifted, MLGW announced Thursday.
In a tweet, the utility company said that Boil Water Advisory is no longer in effect. Residents can now turn on water valves that have been closed.
MLGW suggests that residents do following:
- Run all faucets at least two minutes to ensure the line is clear that is serving the faucet
- Discard any ice made during the advisory
- Check water filters and replace them if necessary
- If water is still discolored, run the water until it is clear
- Do not wash clothes in discolored water. Wait until water runs clear in the tap and then wash dark clothes first.