MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The boil water advisory in Memphis has been lifted, MLGW announced Thursday.

In a tweet, the utility company said that Boil Water Advisory is no longer in effect. Residents can now turn on water valves that have been closed.

MLGW suggests that residents do following:

Run all faucets at least two minutes to ensure the line is clear that is serving the faucet

Discard any ice made during the advisory

Check water filters and replace them if necessary

If water is still discolored, run the water until it is clear

Do not wash clothes in discolored water. Wait until water runs clear in the tap and then wash dark clothes first.