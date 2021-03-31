MLGW Board hires Georgia company to find cheaper alternative to TVA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water continues to explore the possibility of leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority to bring cheaper rates to customers.

On Wednesday, the MLGW Board moved forward with plans to evaluate electricity provider alternatives to the TVA, a move they say will help customers get the best deal for their utilities. It also considers building a way for Memphis to generate its own power.

The MLGW board approved around a $500,000 contract Wednesday with GDS Associates, a Georgia-based firm that will work to compile the different bids and present the information to MLGW and Memphis City Council.

But the procedure has been marred by disagreements and delays, with the city council and MLGW at odds over whether and how to move forward.

More recently, MLGW CEO JT Young announced he’d prefer to focus on infrastructure rather than electricity. The MLGW Board overruled him.

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said the renewed interest stems from the recent electricity crisis in surrounding states during a rare winter snowstorm. Given the rocky past, she said she has no idea what to expect next Tuesday when the decision comes before council.

“Be patient with us. We’re learning. This is a very complicated situation,” she said.

According to its website, GDS Associates employs more than 40 people. Of those just two are women and none are African Americans. When asked if that meets council’s expectations for working with employers that value diversity, Robinson said no, but acknowledged diversity is a challenge throughout the energy industry

TVA responded in a statement saying they’re respectful of MLGW’s evaluation process, but believe their services still provide the best value for Memphis customers.