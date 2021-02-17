MLGW asks customers to conserve water this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is asking residents to conserve as much water as they can as winter storms impact the area.

According to MLGW, the freezing temperatures that the Mid-South has been experiencing over the last few days has lowered pressure across the water distribution system. They’re seeing reduced reservoir levels at their pumping stations.

To make matters worse, they have had to deal with several broken water mains.

They asked everyone to reduce their water usage starting Wednesday and into Friday or they could be dealing with a water shortage.

They offered the following tips on how to do that:

Wash dishes by hand

Don’t let the water run while getting ready

Keep showers short

Don’t wash your clothes for the next couple of days