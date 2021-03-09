MLGW addresses high utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW officials streamed live on social media Tuesday night, in part, to address high utility bills. Some customers claim their current bill is three times higher than usual. Officials largely blame the increases on last month’s freezing temperatures and record amounts of snowfall.

“Simply speaking, it takes a lot of energy to keep your house warm in conditions like that,” MLGW Chief Customer Officer Jim West said.

Officials discussed payment plans for those in need while fielding questions from the video comment section on a number of subjects including problems in the call centers. Some customers say they’ve called and can’t get through.

“Let me apologize,” West said, “It is never our goal to provide poor service.”

West says call center hours have been extended. He says the centers are currently open until eight every night.

“This is one of those situations where I’m asking for your continued patience,” he said.

Other questions centered on the recent energy crisis in Texas and whether rolling blackouts could happen here. MLGW President J.T. Young answered.

“Could it happen? Anything’s possible,” he said, “I can’t sit here today and say never ever will it be a situation.”

Young believes the odds are low because of safeguards put in place by the utility’s energy supplier, The Tennessee Valley Authority.

“So, when they look at MLGW, for example, and what load they need to serve for MLGW they have that available plus some to be able to cover peaks like we saw a few weeks ago,” Young said.

If you’re concerned about the energy usage in your home, MLGW offers free audits to see if your system can run more efficiently. If you want to set one up you can call 901-322-5757.