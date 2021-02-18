MLGW address rumors regarding water service saying they’re false

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water dispelled some vicious rumors as workers try to keep electricity on and your water running.

A company spokesperson was bombarded with questions during a rare late night update on social media regarding the company cutting off water. The rumors started shortly after MLGW asked customers to limit their water use while crews try to repair a number of broken water mains.

Gale Jones Carson with the company had to make a Facebook Live to put those rumors to rest.

“I mean, the number of emails and calls and text messages that we have been receiving. I mean not just me, but people all over the company – it’s just been amazing how this rumor has spread. And that’s all it is, is a rumor,” she said.

MLGW said you should expect to see higher electric and gas bills because of the cold temperates. They recommend lowering your thermostat to 68 to save money.