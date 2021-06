MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 14,000 MLGW customers are without power late Saturday night, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

As of 9:30 p.m., the MLGW Outage Map shows a total of 31 outages impacting 14,382 customers, with the majority of power outages being in the eastern part of Shelby County which includes: Bartlett, Cordova, Eads, Lakeland and Arlington.

WREG-TV has reached out to MLGW to find out what caused the outages and how long will customers be without power.

This is a developing story.