Missouri state troopers shoot armed man outside Lee’s Summit headquarters

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A man with a rifle was shot overnight outside a Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarter building.

According to reports from WDAF, troopers initially spotted the suspect’s vehicle on the west side of the building in Lee’s Summit just before 10 p.m. Monday. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle.

The sequence of events is still under investigation, but authorities confirmed shots were fired. The armed man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The state troopers were not injured.