Missouri Humane Society offering on-demand baby goat delivery for social distancing

UNION, Mo. (KTVI) – Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be lonely.

That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can get a goat without leaving the comfort of your home.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted. The delivery of the goat is completely free for those residing within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50.

See the selection of baby goats here: longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt.