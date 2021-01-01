Mississippi’s longest-serving mayor dies of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. — A Mississippi coroner says the state’s longest-serving mayor has died of complications from COVID-19.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Dock Gabbert of Derma died Thursday morning at a hospital in Columbus. WTVA-TV reports that Gabbert was in his 14th term as mayor of Derma, a town in Calhoun County about 56 miles northwest of Columbus.
One day earlier, Mississippi reported a single-day high of new coronavirus cases, with more than 3,000.
Health officials warned that they expect worse to come, partly because of holiday gatherings.
