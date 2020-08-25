Mississippi’s coastal communities brace for Hurricane Laura

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gulf Coast didn’t receive damage from Tropical Storm Marco, but they’re now bracing for Hurricane Laura. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana later this week.

While Laura is tracking further to Mississippi’s west, storm surge could still affect the Mississippi coast. Emergency officials in the Delta and North Mississippi are also urging neighbors to pay attention to the forecast.

Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy said a weakened storm could still produce thunderstorms and tornadoes.

“Because you’re still keeping that center circulation, as they say. Then that weather is still going to be turbulent, counter clockwise. That will mean gusty winds and potential of thunderstorms and whatever adverse weather you possibly can think of we could have,” he said.

The area from Ocean Springs to Waveland is currently under a storm surge watch. Laura could force water levels to reach an extra three to five feet by Wednesday night.

