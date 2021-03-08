Mississippi’s capital city closer to resolving water service

Mississippi Army National Guard Sgt. Chase Toussaint with the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site of Camp Shelby, right, fills 5-gallon buckets with non-potable water, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. Water for flushing toilets was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi’s capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city’s water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Running water has been restored to most parts of Mississippi’s capital city.

It’s been three weeks since the majority of Jackson homes and businesses lost service during a winter storm that coated parts of the South in snow and ice. Jackson has a population of about 160,000.

The entire city remained under a boil-water notice Monday. Crews continued working to restore full pressure to the system. Some neighborhoods in south Jackson that are at higher elevations still had low water pressure Monday.

Drinking water and water for flushing were being distributed to people in need.