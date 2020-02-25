Mississippi woman shocked by 600% increase on utility bill

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South woman said her Entergy bill went from $100 to $700 in only a month.

After not getting an explanation why, the Hernando woman reached out to WREG for help.

"On average in the very cold or hot months, it may get up to $300 — that’s the highest," Tara Taylor said. "I don’t think it even hit that $300 mark, so when we saw a $700 bill, my jaw dropped."

Taylor knows a fluctuating utility bill can be normal, but not a 600% increase from one month to another.

It was shocking realization for Taylor when she opened her Entergy bill this month.

"The next day I received a message saying it’s correct, pay your bill," she said.

Taylor said she’s pretty conservative with her usage and thought the bill from the holidays would be the one to increase.

"I would’ve assumed that December's bill would be higher," she said. "We had Christmas lights, Christmas trees, all the decorations. The kids were home for almost two weeks, so there was a lot more activity."

She said she’s not the only one with an unusually high bill. She learned on Facebook several others experienced a similar increase.

Taylor thinks new meters recently installed might be the issue, but after contacting the company several times without any luck, she called WREG.

"I reached out today, and they said the work order was still pending, and they didn’t know when someone would be out," she said.

WREG took her concerns to Entergy’s corporate relations.

After our call, Entergy said it's investigating the meter reading and will take appropriate action.

"I feel like now that I’ve spoken to you, there may be some resolution," Taylor said.

She wants to see action taken for herself and other customers.