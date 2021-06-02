Mississippi woman on the run wanted in Wednesday morning homicide

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a woman they say is responsible for a murder early Wednesday morning.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office did not release any information on the murder but said Keyshawndra Davis is considered armed and dangerous. It’s believed that she may be traveling in a white SUV with a drive out tag.

If you know where she is, call Tunica Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400. All calls are anonymous and information leading to her arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.