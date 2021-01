Miss. – Mississippi authorities say a Holly Springs woman was killed in crash on I-22 Saturday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:56 p.m. on I-22 near mile marker 21. A man was reportedly traveling eastbound when he collided with a stopped truck.

The driver of the stopped truck, identified as 24-year-old Davielle Irwin by MHP, was killed as a result of the crash.

The MHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.