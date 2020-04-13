Mississippi woman killed by falling tree during storm

Mildred Manning was killed when a tree fell across her trailer Monday night in Panola County, Mississippi.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A 40-year-old Panola County woman was killed in the storms that swept through Mid-South states Sunday night.

The Panola County coroner confirmed that Mildred Manning was killed when a tree landed across her trailer on Ramsey Circle. She lived in a mobile home community off Highway 51 between Sardis and Batesville.

Manning was with her fiancé when it happened around 10 p.m. He ran to the manager’s mobile home for help.

Witnesses said several people went to Manning’s trailer and tried to get her out. They yelled for her but got no response.

Someone found Manning’s dog, named Reb, Monday afternoon. Reb will be returned to Manning’s fiancé.