Mississippi woman charged in death of eight-week-old infant

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi woman was arrested in connection to the death of an eight-week-old infant at a Lafayette County facility.

On Wednesday, Amy Rogers, 23, was arrested and charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. Her bond was set at $50,000 by the Lafayette County Justice Court judge, Oxford Police said.

The news comes two weeks after the Mississippi Department of Health issued an emergency suspension /restriction of license to Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. The facility has been ordered to immediately stop caring for infants and enrolling infants into its program.

“The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility,” the order states.

Mississippi state health officials did not provide details on the infant’s death but said the Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation.

Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc. was licensed in 1999. The health department says the facility has not received any monetary penalties during its license.

The facility’s most recent inspection was October of 2020. The health department says the facility received a pass pending “based on the receipt of documents.”