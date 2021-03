MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman accused of ripping off her boss was arrested in Memphis.

Randi Leigh Monzon of Horn Lake was charged with theft and 12 counts of burglary after she allegedly went to the store where she worked in Northeast Memphis and helped herself to more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets. She also allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash.

According to court records, this all happened over a number of weeks.