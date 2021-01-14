Mississippi vaccine appointments fill up as demand surges

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Health Department says the state cannot take any more appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations because of a surge in demand.

Officials announced Wednesday that all doses of the vaccine are matched with appointments that have been booked.

The surge in demand came after the state made vaccinations available to anyone 65 and older or people of any age with underlying health conditions.

Those already scheduled for their first or second shot in the coming weeks will still be vaccinated.

Officials hope Mississippi will receive a large shipment of vaccines in mid-February. That would allow new appointments to be made.