Mississippi under state of emergency due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus has reached the state.

Reeves made the declaration on Saturday in a Facebook video.

Mississippi health officials confirmed there are currently six presumed COVID-19 cases.

One patient is being hospitalized. Officials say the patient recently traveled to North Carolina.

Another patient is in isolation after traveling to Florida.

The other possible patients are waiting for test results to come back.