Mississippi to trace contacts of virus-positive cases

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to reporters before appearing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of state elections where Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials say they will try to find people who’ve been near those testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer said the goal is to get exposed people to self-quarantine.

Mississippi is seeing a sharp increase in claims for temporary unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders said Thursday that the legislative session remains on hold indefinitely. The state Health Department says Mississippi has more than 480 confirmed cases of the virus.

Testing remains limited, so most people now spreading the virus may not know they’ve been infected.