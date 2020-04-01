Mississippi to set statewide stay-home order amid virus

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to a question during a news conference regarding his establishing a diverse group of experienced Mississippians to help with a nationwide search for a new Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) commissioner, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will announce that he is setting a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Government employees who have direct knowledge of the announcement tell The Associated Press that the order will take effect on Friday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the measure in advance.

Mississippi has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has had more than 20 deaths.

The state Health Department posted the new numbers Wednesday.

An increasing number of cities are setting restrictions on people’s movements to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.