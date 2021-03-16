Mississippi teenager airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting in Waffle House parking lot

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday, according to authorities and local media reports.

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night in the parking lot of the Waffle House at Highway 6 and Keating Drive. Pittman would not provide any details on the victim other than to say she is a juvenile, and did not comment on whether suspects are being sought or in custody.

The Panolian was able to learn more about the victim, reporting that she is 16 years of age and had to be flown to a Memphis hospital after the shooting left her critically injured. They were told the incident appears to be isolated and no one onside the Waffle House was involved.

If you know anything about this incident, call Batesville Police at (662) 563-5653.