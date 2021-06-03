Mississippi teen fatally shot hours after graduation

This frame grab from video provided by Jackson Public School District shows Kennedy Hobbs, left. The 18-year-old Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson, Miss., just hours after her graduation from Murrah High School. She died at the scene just before 11 p.m., Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said. (Jackson Public School District via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — A student in Jackson, Mississippi, was killed late Tuesday after she had graduated from high school just hours earlier.

The 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot multiple times at a gas station. The killer fled the scene before police arrived.

In a livesteam of the Murrah High School graduation on Facebook, Hobbs is seen walking across a stage to take her diploma and smiling for a portrait.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene said Hobbs was on everyone’s mind Wednesday. He said her death “brings into view just how important this work is that we do.”