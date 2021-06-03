Mississippi teen fatally shot hours after graduation

JACKSON, Miss. — A student in Jackson, Mississippi, was killed late Tuesday after she had graduated from high school just hours earlier.
The 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot multiple times at a gas station. The killer fled the scene before police arrived.
In a livesteam of the Murrah High School graduation on Facebook, Hobbs is seen walking across a stage to take her diploma and smiling for a portrait.
Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene said Hobbs was on everyone’s mind Wednesday. He said her death “brings into view just how important this work is that we do.”