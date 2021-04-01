Mississippi teen competing on ‘American Idol’

CANTON, Miss. — A 17-year-old from Mississippi is a competitor on “American Idol.”

WAPT-TV reports that Hannah Everhart, of Canton, has earned a spot in the show’s top 24 finalists. She flew to California several months ago — her first time on a plane — after impressing Idol’s judges on a zoom audition. She sang “Wayfaring Stranger” and Etta James’s “At Last.”

Watch her audition on American Idol

During the show’s next episode, she will be performing live for the first time: a duet with country music singer Jason Aldean. She said they will sing a country song, a genre that fits her to a T.

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday.