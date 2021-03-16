Mississippi tax overhaul appears headed to doom in Senate

Mississippi Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, left, a Republican from Flowood, reviews a number of proposed bills with Senate Accountability Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, earlier this session, March 2, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Harkins says he wants to see a thorough evaluation of a House bill that would make significant changes in the state tax structure. The bill is facing a deadline for Senate action on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — A bill to overhaul Mississippi’s tax structure is facing a critical deadline. It appears unlikely to survive, despite a push from Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

The governor says eliminating the income tax is the most important thing Mississippi can do for long-term growth. But the second-ranking leader in the Senate, Republican Dean Kirby, says he does not think there are enough Senate votes to pass the bill.

It would phase out the income tax and the grocery tax. It also would increase the general sales tax and several other taxes.

Tuesday is the deadline for Senate action to keep the bill alive.