Mississippi tax overhaul appears headed to doom in Senate

JACKSON, Miss. — A bill to overhaul Mississippi’s tax structure is facing a critical deadline. It appears unlikely to survive, despite a push from Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.
The governor says eliminating the income tax is the most important thing Mississippi can do for long-term growth. But the second-ranking leader in the Senate, Republican Dean Kirby, says he does not think there are enough Senate votes to pass the bill.
It would phase out the income tax and the grocery tax. It also would increase the general sales tax and several other taxes.
Tuesday is the deadline for Senate action to keep the bill alive.