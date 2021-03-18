Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

Mississippi Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, left, a Republican from Flowood, reviews a number of proposed bills with Senate Accountability Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, earlier this session, March 2, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Harkins says he wants to see a thorough evaluation of a House bill that would make significant changes in the state tax structure. The bill is facing a deadline for Senate action on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are bickering over a proposal to overhaul the state tax structure.

A plan passed the House last month. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins killed the bill Tuesday by not bringing it up for a vote before a deadline. But the House then revived the tax cut plan by putting it into another bill.

The proposal would phase out the state income tax and cut the grocery tax in half. It also would increase the sales tax and several other taxes. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wants to phase out the income tax.

Legislators are in session until early April.