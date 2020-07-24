Mississippi Supreme Court orders masks to be worn in all courtrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Supreme Court has ordered masks to be worn in all Mississippi courtrooms.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph signed the order Thursday.

“Courts are unlike businesses, e.g., shops, stores, restaurants, salons, or houses of worship, where one’s presence is a personal decision, voluntarily made,” Randolph said in the order. “The presence of court personnel, including the judge, law clerks, court clerks, law enforcement, bailiffs, court reporters, counsel, parties, witnesses, jurors, and victims, is regularly required, and at times, they are in close proximity to each other.”

The order states court personnel and all others in a courtroom must be masked at all times unless the presiding judge permits temporary removal.

The order also states court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, bailiffs and other necessary staff.

Bailiffs are encouraged to stop people from congregating in front of courtroom doors and to enforce social distancing.

You can read the full order here.