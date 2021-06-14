Mississippi State research is part of PBS documentary on mental health

In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman, stands amid boxes containing the remains of 66 patients unearthed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s property in Jackson, Miss. Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at the asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on the university campus. “The individuals present this amazing snapshot of life and health and human biology in Mississippi during a really tumultuous time spanning from before the Civil War into Reconstruction and into Jim Crow,” said Zuckerman. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Research by a Mississippi State University professor and two students will be included in a PBS documentary, “Mysteries of Mental Illness.” The four-hour series premiers June 22.

The university says parts of the second episode were filmed on the Starkville campus in 2020. The segments show the students and professor Molly Zuckerman who are part of a group conducting research about patients who died at the Mississippi State Asylum, which operated from 1855 to 1935 in Jackson.

In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman, stands amid boxes containing the remains of 66 patients unearthed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s property in Jackson, Miss. Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at the asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on the university campus. “The individuals present this amazing snapshot of life and health and human biology in Mississippi during a really tumultuous time spanning from before the Civil War into Reconstruction and into Jim Crow,” said Zuckerman. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Graves were discovered in 2012 on the only remaining undeveloped part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s main campus.