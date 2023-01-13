STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has hired former Oklahoma assistant athletic director Zac Selmon as its athletic director. Selmon is the son of former OU football great Dewey Selmon and nephew of fellow Sooner legends Lucious and Lee Roy Selmon, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He previously worked as Oklahoma’s deputy AD for external engagement and senior associate AD for administration and development. Selmon started four years at tight end for Wake Forest and graduated with a degree in religion and international studies. Selmon replaces John Cohen, who left in October to become Auburn’s AD.

