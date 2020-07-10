Mississippi State Health Officer orders non-urgent surgeries to be postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi’s State Health Officer has ordered non-urgent surgeries and procedures to be postponed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

According to an order from Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require overnight hospitalization must be postponed beyond July 20, 2020.

The order also states elective medical admissions that can be safely delayed should also be postponed.

The order goes into effect July 12, 2020.

Mississippi is currently reporting 34,622 cases of coronavirus. State health officials reported 1,031 new cases Friday.