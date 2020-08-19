Mississippi State Health Officer: COVID-19 outbreaks at Ole Miss & MUW

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in Mississippi schools.

From August 10-14, schools in the state reported 132 additional students and 84 additional teachers tested positive for the virus. Dr. Dobbs said 1,970 students and 328 teachers and staff have been quarantined.

According to Dr. Dobbs, the Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at the University of Mississippi and the Mississippi University for Women (MUW). He said the outbreak at MUW was linked back to the Cotton District in Starkville.

MUW announced juniors in its Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program have shifted to remote learning for 14 days to meet classroom physical distancing measures and out of an abundance of caution after four students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Ole Miss sent an email to students saying 14 individuals (13 student-athletes and one employee) tested positive for COVID-19. MSDH is conducting contact tracing, and the university will communicate with those who may have been in close contact.

According to Ole Miss leaders, 11 of the student-athletes are members of the same team. Results on other student-athletes are pending.

