Mississippi special-needs vouchers used more in metro areas

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Many children using special-needs vouchers in Mississippi the past two years came from metro areas where more private or parochial schools are available than in rural areas.

The vouchers are also called education scholarship accounts. They give public money to students to seek classes or tutoring someplace other than their local public school.

A legislative watchdog group released a report this week. It shows that for the past two school years, the five districts with the largest number of students departing with the vouchers were in Madison County, Rankin County, DeSoto County, the city of Jackson and Lamar County.