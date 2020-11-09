Mississippi sheriff: Two charged after newborn found in ‘deplorable’ living conditions

LEE COUNTY, Miss. — Two people in facing charges of child abuse after the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said a child was born with no medical attention into living conditions authorities called “deplorable.”

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an address in Guntown on Nov. 4 to do a welfare check regarding a possible newborn baby that appeared to be in need of medical attention.

Investigators made several trips to the residence over the next couple of days, but each time residents David Fisher Jr. and Nina Gebhart denied that a child had been born. They claimed that Gebhart was still pregnant.

Late Thursday night, deputies received information that the infant was at the residence and upon arriving, deputies located an infant child that appeared to be in need of immediate medical attention. Medics were called to the scene and took the baby to a hospital where the child is currently receiving medical care.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of the residence.

Fisher Jr. and Gebhart were both immediately taken into custody and held for investigation at the Lee County Jail. An investigation revealed that the child was born on Nov. 2., in their residence with no medical help or attention for the child prior to or post-birth, the sheriff’s office said.

Fisher was charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm. He was given a bond of $500,000 on each charge, totaling $1 million. Fisher Jr., has an extensive criminal history and was out on a felony bond at the time of this arrest, LCSD said.

Gebhart was charged with Felony Child Abuse and Deprivation of Necessities with Harm. She was given a bond of $500,000 on each charge, totaling $1 million. Ms. Gebhart also has a prior criminal history involving narcotics, LCSD said.