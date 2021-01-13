Mississippi set to rollout medical marijuana program this summer

JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi is set to rollout its medical marijuana program this summer.

The Mississippi State Department of Health, which is in charge of regulating the program, is currently building rules and a framework for the program. Those are scheduled to be released sometime in July, WJTV reported.

On August 15, licenses will be distributed and then the program will officially start.

Ken Newburger with the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association told the news agency it was a smart move getting the health department to regulate the program.

“Because it’s a medical program and everything about it needs to be handled from a health medicine perspective, the State Department of Health was the best choice,” he said. “Most other states that have good, functioning medical marijuana programs chose the State Department of Health as their regulatory body. So that’s really why we felt like it was the right place.”

The association is set to host its first virtual convention in February. More information is expected to be released sometime this week.