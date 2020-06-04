Mississippi sends Guard troops to Washington amid unrest

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 03: D.C. National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House as Demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests in cities throughout the country have been largely peaceful in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that Mississippi was one of about eight or nine states to send troops to the nation’s capital “at the request of our federal partners.”

He said the Guard members were sent to protect people who are protesting peacefully and to help ensure “that those who are not peacefully protesting, those who are going across that line and rioting, are dealt with.”

Tennessee also sent about 1,000 National Guard members to Washington.

The National Guard has also been authorized to help quell protestors in some states, like Tennessee. National Guard has also been authorized in Memphis, though protests have remained peaceful compared to other cities nationwide.