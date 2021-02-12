Mississippi Senate revives medical marijuana tax proposal

Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Desoto County introduces a bill making technical amendments to reimbursements and administration to the state Medicaid program at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Senate has done an about-face on a proposal to set a 7% sales tax on medical marijuana.

Senators killed a bill Thursday night, then came back hours later and passed it after 1 a.m. Friday.

Mississippi residents voted by a wide margin in November to adopt Initiative 65 — a constitutional amendment that authorizes medical marijuana in the state. But, the initiative is being challenged in court.

Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Desoto County says his bill is not intended to replace Initiative 65. He says it would be a backup plan in case courts block what voters approved.