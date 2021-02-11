Mississippi Senate OKs faster purge of voter rolls

JACKSON, Miss. — A sharply divided Mississippi Senate has voted to speed up the process of purging inactive voters’ names from election rolls. The bill passed 36-16 Wednesday.

All the support came from Republicans and all the opposition came from Democrats.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Election Committee Jeff Tate says elections commissioners need additional rules to keep voter rolls current.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory says the proposed changes could taking voting rights away from tens of thousands of people who choose not to vote often.

A similar bill has been filed in the House.