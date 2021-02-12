Mississippi Senate: Ban transgender athletes on female teams

Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, adjusts her face masks while asking a question as lawmakers discuss and debate bills in their chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate has voted to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports in the state’s schools and universities.

There was little discussion before senators passed Senate Bill 2536 in a late-night session Thursday. The vote was 34 to 9.

Republican Sen. Angela Hill says coaches have called her wanting a policy.

Mississippi is one of a dozen states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that transgender girls should be banned from playing on middle and high school sports teams or they will “destroy women’s sports.”

“I do believe that transgenders participating in women’s sports will destroy women’s sports,” Lee, who is up for reelection next year, told reporters. “It will ruin the opportunity for girls to earn scholarships. It will put a glass ceiling back over women that hasn’t been there in some time. I think it’s bad for women and for women’s sports.”

An LGBTQ advocacy group, Human Rights Campaign, is condemning anti-transgender bills in Mississippi and other states.

The Mississippi bill moves to the Republican-controlled House.