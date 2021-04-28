Mississippi school district’s superintendent to retire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. — A school district in Mississippi is looking for a replacement for its superintendent.

After nearly 20 years of service, Lafayette County School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh announced his retirement last week.

The Oxford Eagle reports Pugh said he filed his retirement paperwork last fall but waited to make the final decision. Pugh is scheduled to stay in his current post through the remainder of the school year, which ends June 30.

The process of selecting his successor began this week. The Lafayette County School Board of Trustees has scheduled a work session Thursday to discuss Pugh’s departure, effective July 1, and the district’s next leader.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News