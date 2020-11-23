Mississippi returns $16 million in unclaimed property this year

JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi has returned millions of dollars in unclaimed property this year.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV, the state has returned $16 million to people across the state.

So, what is unclaimed property and how does it happen? According to the Mississippi Treasury, banks, credit unions and other businesses sometimes find it hard to track down the owners of large sums of money. After five years of inactivity, the money is transfered over to the state so the Unclaimed Property Division can find the rightful owner.

If you would like to search to see if you have unclaimed property click here. You’ll be prompted to enter your name into the search box and then hit “Go”. If you do have property in your name, there will be a spot available for you to claim it.