Mississippi reports largest single day COVID-19 increase adding 1,092 cases

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health reported the state’s largest one-day COVID-19 increase on Thursday with more than 1,000 cases.

According to the latest numbers, there are 1,092 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 24,516 statewide.

Of those 1,016 have died and 17,242 likely recovered. At least 536 are in hospitals and 157 are on ventilators.

In all 277,169 tests have been run.

Desoto County also added more than 100 cases on Thursday bring their total to 1,091 with 15 deaths.