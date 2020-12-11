Health official: ‘Mississippi’s ICU’s full, many hospitalizations on the way’

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health said the state hit another grim milestone this week when it comes to hospitalizations.

In a tweet early Friday morning, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said the state recordered the highest number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began on Thursday with 172 patients being admitted. The state also saw the highest number of current COVID cases with 1,166.

According to the data, 9.8 percent of all COVID cases in Mississippi wind up in the hospital.

Dobbs said the pressue on the intensive care units right now is worse that it was during the summer surge.

“Beginning next Tuesday elective surgery that require hospitalization must be delayed – statewide,” tweeted Dobbs.

Mississippi reported 2,283 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 172,955.

Statewide, there have been 4,083 deaths, with 42 new death being reported in the last 24 hours.