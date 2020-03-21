Mississippi recommends all bars, restaurants in state end dine-in service

BETHESDA, MD – MARCH 16 A sign advertising take-out orders hangs in the window of a frozen yogurt shop March 16, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order closing bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms effective at 5 pm today in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi State Department of Health recommended Friday that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in services during the coronavirus outbreak.

The state department of health’s recommendation comes as areas in other states, like Tennessee, mandate bars close and restaurants only operate for takeout and delivery.

The recommendation is for the foreseeable future.

“This will in no way affect gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores or food marts,” MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

The department of health also recommends Mississippi residents not attend events like funerals, weddings and church services where more than 10 people could be present.

Mississippi currently has 80 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death.

Mississippians are encouraged to follow the CDC’s social distancing, sanitizing and hand-washing guidelines to prohibit the spread of coronavirus.