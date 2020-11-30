Mississippi reaches new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi has reached a new record in total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to a graph shared by Dr. Dobbs, the number of hospitalizations reached 1,008 in November 2020. The previous record was 989 in August 2020.

New record in total COVID hospitalizations. And this is before an anticipated Thanksgiving acceleration. Many thanks to hospitals in maintaining adequate ICU care.



This is truly serious. Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how. pic.twitter.com/FMS2vGrZmz — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) November 30, 2020

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases in the state along with one additional death.

