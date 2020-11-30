Mississippi reaches new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi has reached a new record in total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to a graph shared by Dr. Dobbs, the number of hospitalizations reached 1,008 in November 2020. The previous record was 989 in August 2020.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases in the state along with one additional death.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News