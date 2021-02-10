Mississippi pushes to OK college athletes’ earning on image

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are pushing forward with proposals to let college athletes earn money from their own name, image or likeness.

Legislative leaders say all eight of Mississippi’s public universities and the state College Board support the proposals to help the schools compete for talent.

Senate Bill 2313 passed the Senate on Tuesday and will go to the House for more work later.

House Bill 1030 is similar, and it could come up for debate in the House this week.

A Florida law that takes effect July 1 will let student-athletes make money through contracts. A similar California law takes effect in January 2023.