Mississippi police agencies ‘light up’ to honor fallen heroes

SENATOBIA, Miss. — All across Mississippi on Monday evening, police officers turned on the lights on their cruises as part of the Light Up Mississippi initiative.

Its purpose is to remember the lives of fallen soldiers and first responders.

“There’s very few situations where we leave the house every day, where we kiss our kids goodbye that, you know, there’s a possibility—we know in our minds we might not be coming back,” said Lt. Billy Burrow with the Senatobia Police Department.

Senatobia police only learned about Light Up Mississippi on Monday morning, but once they did, it was never a question if they would take part.

More than a dozen police cruisers circled the town square around 6 p.m.with lights and sirens on.

“Got a great community here. We’ve got a great system of first responders, and, you know, they support us … so we want to support them right back,” said Jim Howington, who stood outside the Senatobia Police Department to watch the procession.

In addition to the event in Senatobia, officers from multiple agencies gathered to turn on their lights at various points along I-55 and I-269 in DeSoto County.