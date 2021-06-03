Mississippi parolee arrested after tagging police in threatening post

SENATOBIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man is under arrest after reportedly threatening Senatobia police officers on Facebook and tagging the Senatobia Police Department in his post.

Police say 24-year-old Corey Boyce threatened to burn down officers’ homes and smash the windows of their vehicles if he saw them on his street. They say the threats were in response to police arresting one of Boyce’s relatives.

In the Facebook post, police say Boyce also threatened the families of their officers.

“He made some threats about burning down houses and looking for the families, things like that,” said Det. Brannon Rushing.

Officers alerted their supervisors to the post late Friday night. Tuesday, Boyce was arrested and charged with retaliation against a public servant.

“He tagged the police department. Obviously, he didn’t care at that point. That’s why we took it as a very viable threat,” said Rushing.

Boyce has had numerous run-ins with police over the years. In fact, at the time of Tuesday’s arrest, he was on parole for grand larceny and two counts of vehicle burglary.

No one answered when WREG knocked at his door.

Boyce is being held in the Tate County Jail on a $150,000 bond.